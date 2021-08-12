Heat warning continues in Niagara

The heat warning in Niagara persists as we expect another stiflingly humid day today.

Environment Canada experts say our daytime high is expected to reach 30 degrees, but with the humidity it will feel more like 39.

Once again, there's not much relief at night as our low will stay above 20 degrees.

Everyone is encouraged to take it easy during the heat wave and if you must be outside, try to find cool, shady places to rest.

Health officials also encourage everyone to drink plenty of water, even before you start to feel thirsty.

And, of course, never leave pets or people inside parked vehicles.

Symptoms of heat related illness can include dizziness, extreme thirst, muscle aches, and fainting.