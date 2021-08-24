Heat warning continues in Niagara

The heat continues today, tomorrow, and possibly into Thursday.

Environment Canada's heat warning for Niagara is still in effect with daytime temperatures in the low 30s, feeling closer to the high 30s or low 40s with the humidity.

Nighttime lows may cool off a little bit more, possibly dropping down to between 16 - 21 degrees.

Senior Climatologist Dave Philips says St. Catharines is considered to be the hot spot in Canada. "People forget, when we talk about the temperature we're talking about the shaded temperature," he said yesterday. "It's 32 degrees, but that's not in the sun, that's in the shade! You go in the sun you can add another 7 - 8 degrees! You can imagine the stress on your body."

The heat is expected to break briefly on Friday, but humid conditions could return for the weekend.

Signs of heat related illness can include swelling, rash, cramps, and fainting.