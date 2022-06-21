Heat Warning for Niagara continues with temperatures expected to feel like 40 today and tomorrow

Niagara is under a heat warning as a two-day heat event is forecast for today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will reach the low to possibly mid 30's during the day, while overnight lows will go down to the low 20's -- providing little relief from the heat.

Cooler air is expected to arrive by Thursday.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.