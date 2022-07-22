Heat warning for Niagara for today and Saturday, six beaches posted as unsafe to swim

Niagara is under yet another heat warning with hot and humid conditions expected to continue into tomorrow.

It will feel like it's 40 degrees later today, and tomorrow.

Cooler weather is expected for Sunday with showers in the forecast and a high of 27.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very high temperatures are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

If you are heading to a beach to cool off -- six are listed as unsafe to swim.

In Wainfleet, Reebs Bay is posted due to algae.

Sunset Beach in St. Catharines has been posted due to ecoli.

Centennial Cedar Bay Beach in Port Colborne is listed for ecoli.

In Grimsby, Nelles Beach continues to be posted for safety issues, while Fifty Point Conservation Beach is listed for ecoli.

And in Fort Erie, Waverly Beach is posted for ecoli.

The beaches are tested daily and results are posted frequently. Click here to check the latest list.