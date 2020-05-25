Heat warning in effect for Niagara

Niagara is under a heat warning as summer-like temperatures settle over the region.

Daytime temperatures near 30 are expected this afternoon, and it will be even warmer tomorrow and Wednesday.

Environment Canada meteorologists say the humidity will make it feel like the mid- to upper-thirties, however there may be some relief along the lakeshore.

Residents are reminded to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place, and never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.