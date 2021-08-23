Heat warning in effect for Niagara

Hot and humid conditions in Niagara may continue into the middle of this week.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning as daytime temperatures are expected to stay above 30 degrees, feeling more like the high 30s or low 40s with the humidity.

There won't be much relief at night either as the lows are expected to hover above 20 degrees.

For those hoping to head to the lake for a cool breeze, the Weather Network's Doug Gillham says there may not be much respite.

"The lake's awfully warm as well. It's up around 24 degrees. It's not that we have really cool breezes, they are just less hot breezes if you're near the lakeshore."

Gillham expects Niagara will dip below heat warning criteria by the end of the week, but the temperatures will still be in the mid- to upper-20s on Friday and the humidity is expected to return this weekend.

Signs of heat related illness can include swelling, cramps, and fainting.