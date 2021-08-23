Heat warning in effect for Niagara
Hot and humid conditions in Niagara may continue into the middle of this week.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning as daytime temperatures are expected to stay above 30 degrees, feeling more like the high 30s or low 40s with the humidity.
There won't be much relief at night either as the lows are expected to hover above 20 degrees.
For those hoping to head to the lake for a cool breeze, the Weather Network's Doug Gillham says there may not be much respite.
"The lake's awfully warm as well. It's up around 24 degrees. It's not that we have really cool breezes, they are just less hot breezes if you're near the lakeshore."
Gillham expects Niagara will dip below heat warning criteria by the end of the week, but the temperatures will still be in the mid- to upper-20s on Friday and the humidity is expected to return this weekend.
Signs of heat related illness can include swelling, cramps, and fainting.
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (AUG 23, 2021)Dave is joined by Jackie Fenton Organizer for the Pet Lovers Market in Ancaster & Stefani Tworyczuk from Gravelly Bay Designs joins us to talk about her custom made dog leashes and collars
-
NIAGARA SPORTS REPORT - EPISODE 184 August 21st 2021NLL 2021 Hall of Fame Roundtable with Pat McCready, Steve Toll, Shawn Williams and Paul Day.
-
ROUNDTABLE Janice Arnoldi and Sean VanderklissROUNDTABLE Janice Arnoldi and Sean Vanderkliss HOST Matt Holmes