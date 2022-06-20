Heat warning in effect for Niagara

Environment Canada says a two-day heat event is forecast for Tuesday through Wednesday.

Temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the low to possibly mid thirties.

Temperatures Tuesday night and Wednesday night in the low twenties will provide little relief from the heat.

Cooler air is expected to arrive by Thursday.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

When it's hot eat cool, light meals.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.