Heat warning in Niagara continues for a second day

A heat warning continues today for Niagara.

Temperatures will reach into the low 30's today with humidex values possibly reaching as high as 44 degrees.

Environment Canada is expecting a little bit of relief from the humidity after a possible thunderstorm this afternoon.

Officials are also reminding that the hot humid air can lead to air quality issues.

Yesterday a special air quality statement was issued in the afternoon as the air quality health index approached the high risk category.