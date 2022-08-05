Heat warning issued for Niagara this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region this weekend.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday expected to be in the low 30's but with the humidity it could feel like 40 degrees both days.

There will be no relief in the overnight as the temperature is expected to remain above 20 degrees.

Environment Canada advising that the hot humid air may also deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Monday.