Heat Warning issued for Niagara today

We are expecting more hot and humid air today across the region.

Environment Canada issuing a Heat Warning for today

The mercury expected to reach up into the 30's today with humidex values pushing closer to 40 degrees.

The heat is expected to ease off early tomorrow but we could see a storm later tonight

Environment Canada also warning that the heat couldcause the air quality to deteriorate.

They are advising you to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Environment Canada also reminding you to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.