Heat warning still in effect for Niagara as special weather statement ends

The special weather statement warning of scattered thunderstorms in Niagara has ended, but the region is still in for a hot and sticky few days.

Thunderstorms swept through the region early this morning, with many residents reporting booming cracks of thunder and flashes of lightning.

Power was knocked out to approximately 200 Welland Hydro customers this morning in the Division, Grove, Young, and Randolph Street areas.

Niagara Peninsula Energy also reported more than 500 outages in the Caistor Centre area.

Niagara is still under a heat warning from Environment Canada as temperatures are expected to feel like the 40s over the next few days.

Today, the high is expected to reach 28 degrees but feel more like 39 with the humidity.

Warm temperatures will continue at night with the lows staying above 20 degrees.

Less humid conditions are expected late Friday.

Symptoms of heat related illness can include headaches, dizziness, nausea, and weakness.