Heat wave could last 7-to-10 days in Niagara

The heat warning for Niagara continues today and Environment Canada says it could last anywhere from 7-to-10 days.

Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips says the next week could be a dry run for a summer that is likely to be hot, humid and sticky.

Temperatures for Niagara and most of Southern Ontario will hover in the low 30's through next week, with overnight lows above 20 degrees.

Philips says while these sort of temperatures aren’t unusual for this time of year, the duration of this particular heat event is.

Today's high is expected to hit 30 degrees, the humidex could make it feel more like 36 degrees.

The overnight temperature is expected around 21.