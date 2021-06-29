Heat wave is almost over in Niagara with tomorrow feeling 10 degrees cooler

The heat wave is almost over in Niagara.

A heat warning continues as it feels like 43 degrees across the region this afternoon.

While it's not official yet, today sets a record by beating 1998's temperature of 31.8°C.

As of 4pm St. Catharines was reporting a temperature of 33.

It will remain warm overnight, but tomorrow will feel 10 degrees cooler as the high is 27 degrees and it will feel more like 34.

Everyone is encouraged to take it easy and drink plenty of water.

Signs of heat related illnesses can include headache, dizziness, and extreme thirst.