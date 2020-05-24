Heatwave arrives in Southern Ontario

Summer heat is hitting Southern Ontario.

The Weather Network says we are in for 5 days that will feel more like July and August as opposed to the final week of May.

Forecaster Doug Gilham says we can expect the heatwave to produce humidex values in the low 30's this week in Niagara.

He says the humidity will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the week but doesn't anticipate some relief until Friday.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the high 20's in the coming days with humidex values forecast around 32 degrees.

Gilham says we should expect a warmer than normal June as well.