Heavy rain and high winds possible across Niagara Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Niagara on Thursday.

Officials say strong winds and heavy rain are possible Thursday morning into Thursday evening.

The rain is expected to start early tomorrow with a brief period of freezing rain possible.

Niagara could see 15 to 25 mm rain before it tapers off Thursday night.

The winds will pick up Thursday afternoon and wind gusts could hit 70 to 90 km/h with the strongest winds along Lake Erie.