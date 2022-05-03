Heavy rain expected for Niagara beginning this afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Niagara Region.

They are calling for rain to move in this afternoon and late in the day we could see heavy showers or thunderstorms that will last into the overnight.

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are expected by the time the rain tapers to a few showers overnight or Wednesday morning..

Locally higher rainfall amounts up to 40 mm are possible in areas that receive heavy downpours during a thunderstorm.

Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on poorly drained sections of highways.

Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.