Heavy rain expected for Niagara beginning this afternoon
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Niagara Region.
They are calling for rain to move in this afternoon and late in the day we could see heavy showers or thunderstorms that will last into the overnight.
Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are expected by the time the rain tapers to a few showers overnight or Wednesday morning..
Locally higher rainfall amounts up to 40 mm are possible in areas that receive heavy downpours during a thunderstorm.
Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on poorly drained sections of highways.
Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.
-
Tim Denis with John Kinney. President Operating Partner at Whirlpool Jet Boat tours may 3rd 2022Tim Denis joined by John Kinney. President Operating Partner at Whirlpool Jet Boat tours may 3rd 2022
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (May 02, 2022)Tonight on Dog Talk, Welland Lawyer Clark Peddle joins me to talk about the importance of including your dog in your WILL and plans to educate the listeners on the dog owner liability act. Cayra from the Ruff Mudder cross country obstacle course for dogs and their owners joins us to talk about these exciting events
-