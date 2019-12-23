Heavy rain in Florida delays flights
Flash flooding and heavy rains have delayed dozens of flights and disrupted some services at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.
The airport tweeted early Monday that it was closed due to flash flooding and severe rains. It tweeted at about 6:30 a.m. that flight operations were resuming.
The airport had issued an advisory late Sunday that said more than 150 of its flights were experiencing weather delays and 11 flights had been cancelled.
WPTV-TV reports areas around the airport had been hit with about 6 inches of rain since midnight.
-
Legal Stories of the Week
Shelby talks with Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind.
-
Joel Cassaday - Walk Off The Earth
Shelby talks to Joel Cassaday from Walk off the Earth before they rock the big stage tonight at the New Year's Eve celebrations in the Falls.
-
Roundtable Round #2 (Chrissy Sadowski, Sara Pritula)
Shelby and the panel talk about their stories of the decade.