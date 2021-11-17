Heddle Shipyards in St. Catharines looking to hire 100 workers
A shipyard in St. Catharines is looking to hire 100 people.
Director of Business Development at Heddle Shipyards in Port Weller, Ted Kirkpatrick tells CKTB they are launching a campaign to spread the word about the need for workers today.
The shipyard will be working on a $12M contract to refit a Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker over the next few months.
Hiring is starting immediately, and Heddle is offering signing bonuses as well as above market pay.
-
Cracking down on RobocallsThe country's telecom companies have until Nov 30 to update their networks to meet a technical standard that gives providers the ability to validate a caller's identity in order to battle robo calling. Steph Vivier talks with tech analyst Carmi Levy.
-
Brock U - Transforming Hair Scrunchies / 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based ViolenceSteph talks to Mackenzie Rockbrune with Brock U Human Rights and Equity office about a transforming hair scrunchie that's used as a drink cover. Also coming up is 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence.
-
Niagara shipyard new contract – hiring up to 100 workersHeddle shipyard in Port Weller is looking to hire 100 people. Steph talks to Director of Business Development Ted Kirkpatrick about the new contract that is opening up jobs