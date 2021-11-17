iHeartRadio
Heddle Shipyards in St. Catharines looking to hire 100 workers

heddle

A shipyard in St. Catharines is looking to hire 100 people.

Director of Business Development at Heddle Shipyards in Port Weller, Ted Kirkpatrick tells CKTB they are launching a campaign to spread the word about the need for workers today.

The shipyard will be working on a $12M contract to refit a Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker over the next few months.

Hiring is starting immediately, and Heddle is offering signing bonuses as well as above market pay.

For more information click here. 

