Heit set to return to regional council
Brian Heit is heading back to regional council to represent St. Catharines.
Heit was appointed to the roll by City Council last night to fill the spot left by Jim Bradley who was once again named Regional Chair.
Heit finished 7th in voting back on October 24th.
The appointment will still need to be officially approved by regional council.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - November 29th, 2022
Steph Vivier is joined by:
Cara Krezek - Director, Co-op, Career & Experiential Education at Brock
Bryan Rose - Executive Director, Niagara Community Foundation
-
-