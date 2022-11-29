iHeartRadio
Heit set to return to regional council


Brian Heit is heading back to regional council to represent St. Catharines.

Heit was appointed to the roll by City Council last night to fill the spot left by Jim Bradley who was once again named Regional Chair.

Heit finished 7th in voting back on October 24th.

The appointment will still need to be officially approved by regional council.

