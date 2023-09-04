Helicopter in Toronto air show helps find drowning victim at Sherkston Shores

A 50-year-old Milton man has died in an afternoon drowning at Sherkston Shores in Port Colborne.

Emergency crews were called to Sun Retreats Sherkston Shores on Empire Road at 1:15 p.m. the holiday Monday.

Police were told by witnesses that a man had gone swimming in Lake Erie when he became distressed in the water, and disappeared below the water.

Emergency services including the NRPS Marine Unit, Port Colborne Fire Service, Niagara Emergency Medical Service (NEMS), and the Port Colborne Marine Auxiliary Rescue (POCOMAR) were called to the scene.

The Canadian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton dispatched a rescue helicopter that had been in Toronto for an air show, which spotted the man's body under the water.

He was recovered from the water and found to be in critical condition, however later pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Niagara Police says the incident happened when Lake Erie was impacted by high winds and wavy conditions.

Foul play is not suspected.