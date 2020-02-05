Hellman's to debut new 'green' jars
The next jar of mayo you buy may look different.
In just a few weeks, every bottle Hellman's sells will be made from recycled plastic.
Hellman's Canada says as a result it will save a million of kilos of plastic this year alone.
Next month, the mayonnaise maker says all of its containers will be made from post consumer reyecled plastic.
But the company warns as a result the packaging will have a darker tint.
-
5PM FEB 5TH
The Late Round Table c/ HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)/ SHANE MALCOLM (Executive Director Leadership Niagara)
-
4PM FEB 5TH
Have you signed up for Ford’s child care cash yet?
-
3PM FEB 5TH
Bill Glisky, Managing Editor, Inquinte.ca
251 Canadians quarantined on a cruise ship
AirBnB announces new rules similar to rental cars