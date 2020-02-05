Hellman's to debut new 'green' jars

The next jar of mayo you buy may look different.

In just a few weeks, every bottle Hellman's sells will be made from recycled plastic.

Hellman's Canada says as a result it will save a million of kilos of plastic this year alone.

Next month, the mayonnaise maker says all of its containers will be made from post consumer reyecled plastic.

But the company warns as a result the packaging will have a darker tint.