Help Canada's Nature Conservancy crack down on invasive species

As many Canadians are anxious to get outdoors after weeks of COVID-19 self-isolation the Nature Conservancy of Canada is hoping to capitalize on everyone getting outdoors and getting people interested in tracking and cracking down on invasive species.

Spokesperson Andrew Holland says this week kicks off Canada's second annual Invasive Species Awareness Week.

Holland says they're hoping the public will join in and help report sightings by using their phones and downloading an app called iNaturalist that will allow various government agencies and biologists map and possibly contain the spread of invasive species as they move into new ranges.

A list of invasive plants and species that could be in your backyard or local community can be found on their website at www.natureconservancy.ca.