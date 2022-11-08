Help for Niagara residents with old water wells on their property

A deadline is approaching for Niagara residents who need help either restoring or decommissioning their water wells.

Unused water wells can pose a safety hazard, and also a threat to ground water supply.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority's Megan Lali tells CKTB that applications for Water Well Decommissioning grants are being accepted now, and one of the programs will close its application process on November 21st.

Both grants are available to qualifying landowners with lands located within the NPCA jurisdiction.

You can find more information here.