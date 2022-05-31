Help Kids Shine campaign raises $267,000 for Niagara Children's Centre

Our 'Help Kids Shine' campaign in support of the Niagara Children's Centre wraps up today.

CKTB's Tom McConnell broadcasted live from the Gale Centre for the campaign's Plasma Car races.

Thanks to the generosity of listeners, we have reached and surpassed our goal of $250,000.

As of this afternoon, $267,200 has been raised for the centre.

It's not too late to make a donation, you can donate online at helpkidsshine.ca, call 905-688-3550, and in person at 567 Glenridge Ave, St. Catharines.

The centre provides services to over 5,700 children and their families per year, from all 12 municipalities.