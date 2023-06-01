Help Kids Shine campaign raises $325,487 for Niagara Children's Centre
This year's Help Kids Shine campaign has smashed its goal.
The fundraiser for the Niagara Children's Centre collecting an outstanding $325,487.
The annual campaign had set an ambitious goal of $300,000 this year.
Click HERE to listen to Borad Chair Mayor Mat Siscoe make the announcement on Niagara in the Morning.
Throughout the month of May campaign ambassadors, cabinet chairs, and Centre staff were featured through on-air interviews on 610 CKTB, to showcase the work and impact of services that take place at the Centre.
To learn more about Help Kids Shine, click HERE.
Kate Wallace on the IAMS Caravan Tour in St. Catharines
Tim Denis is joined by Kate Wallace, Brand Portfolio Lead of Pet Nutrition for IAMS Canada to discuss the IAMS Caravan Tour's pit stop in St. Catharines.
View From the Drive Thru - Robots That Can Repair Themselves
We always looked to Star Trek for technological advancements that eventually came to life. Well, there's a new AI technology that would allow robots to repair themselves. Even Star Trek didn't have that one. Too far?
Erik Tomas - Raceline Radio Preview (6/2/23)
Tim Denis is joined by Erik Tomas, host of Raceline Radio, to preview the upcoming weekend of racing.