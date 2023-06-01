Help Kids Shine campaign raises $325,487 for Niagara Children's Centre

This year's Help Kids Shine campaign has smashed its goal.

The fundraiser for the Niagara Children's Centre collecting an outstanding $325,487.

The annual campaign had set an ambitious goal of $300,000 this year.

Click HERE to listen to Borad Chair Mayor Mat Siscoe make the announcement on Niagara in the Morning.

Throughout the month of May campaign ambassadors, cabinet chairs, and Centre staff were featured through on-air interviews on 610 CKTB, to showcase the work and impact of services that take place at the Centre.

