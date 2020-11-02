Help Kids Shine Campaign raises over $127,000 for Niagara Children's Centre

A big thank you to our listeners who helped make this year's Help Kids Shine Campaign a success.

Over $127,000 was raised over the month of October for the Niagara Children's Centre.

Funds raised will go towards the therapy and treatment for thousands of children in Niagara with physical, developmental and communicative delays.

5,800 children and their families rely on support from the Niagara Children’s Centre during COVID-19.