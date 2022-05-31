Help Kids Shine campaign raises over $267,000 for Niagara Children's Centre

Our 'Help Kids Shine' campaign in support of the Niagara Children's Centre has wrapped with with a bang.

Thanks to the generosity of listeners, we have reached and surpassed our goal of $250,000.

The campaign bringing in a record, $267,200 for the centre.

The total is the most in the 58 year history of the centre.

Oksana Fisher, CEO, Niagara Children’s Centre, says, “We’re overjoyed by the support from the local community,” adding, “By investing in the Children’s Centre, you are ensuring that children and families have access to services that are going to improve their quality of life.”

It's not too late to make a donation, you can donate online at helpkidsshine.ca, call 905-688-3550, and in person at 567 Glenridge Ave, St. Catharines.

The centre provides services to over 5,700 children and their families per year, from all 12 municipalities.