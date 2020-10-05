Help Kids Shine in Niagara

The Niagara Children's Centre annual Help Kids Shine Campaign is underway.

Throughout the month, with the support of Bell media stations Newstalk 610 CKTB, 105.7 EZ Rock and 97.7 HTZ-FM, you'll hear on-air interviews with staff and ambassador families while we raise money to support the over 5,800 children the Children's Centre serves each year.

Those vital funds allow the centre to reach more children, offer new programs, and to make sure that all children in Niagara receive the highest standard of care possible.

Last year the Help Kids Shine raised over $180,000.

