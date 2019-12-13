Help us help those in need this Christmas season

Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold is celebrating 100 years of giving - and today we are creating holiday magic at our annual Great Holiday Food Drive.

610 CKTB, 105.7 EZ Rock and 97.7 HTZ FM are broadcasting live today from Market Square in downtown St. Catharines.

Help us "Stuff the Bus" and fill the coffers at Community Care in time for the Christmas season.

Donations of cash, non perishable food items, clothing items such as new socks and underwear, and toiletries are all greatly appreciated.

If downtown is out of your way, our elves are also accepting donations outside the Zehrs at the Pen Centre.

You can also text GIVE to 20222 right now to make a $10 or $25 donation to Community Care.