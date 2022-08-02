Henley Regatta is back for 138th event

The rowers are back out on Martindale Pond as the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta is underway.

The 138th event is a little smaller than the past but Commissioner Bill Schenck is still happy to return after two years, "just over 1,800 athletes so we are down from what we previously had." He adds, "we are just as happy to be back on the water as we knew there were going to be some growing pains."

Schenck mentions that they are still looking for a few volunteers for the week and if you are interested to go to their website.

Meantime those taking part will get a close look at the new 7.5 million dollar facility built for the upcoming Canada Summer Games, "It is state of the art and we are very excited to have that. It will help not only run regattas but help the athletes in the St. Catharines area and give them some opportunity for year round training on the island that they didn't have in the past."

Racing continues until Sunday with the grandstands opening at 8 every morning.