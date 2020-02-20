Heritage Committee Co-Chair quits following lack of action in Niagara Falls

One of the members of the Niagara Falls Heritage Committee was so frustrated with local councillors, he quit.

Len Inkster was co-chair and says he stepped down a month ago after the committee passed recommendations on to council, but were completely ignored.

He says it happened multiple times.

Inkster says he got involved with the committee in the first place because he's a heritage buff.

Being a part of a committee is a volunteer commitment, and Inkster says he began to feel that his time could be better spent elsewhere.

He says his breaking point was council's decision to tear down the old Niagara Falls courthouse.

Council voted in early last year to tear down the Queen Street courthouse.

The building had been up since 1866.

After the council meeting, Diodati said the building 'serves no purpose'.

To read more on the courthouse decision, click here.

Inkster says this most recent decision, with the Mount Carmel convent, was just icing on the cake.

In an interview with CKTB's Matt Holmes, Inkster explains that it's not what a building looks like, but it's also about what it stands for.

He says because the building was listed, and not designated as a heritage property, it didn't have the protection it would have had.

Inkster explains that renovating a heritage property isn't as hard as people think it is.

He says certain attributes of a building get designated, so as long as those attributes aren't materially affected, everything else is fair game.

Inkster claims that when a city owns a designated building, instead of maintaining it they will opt for 'demolition by dereliction'.

Nearly 2,000 residents signed a petition asking council to save the old courthouse.

To hear the full interview, click here.

