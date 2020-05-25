Hertz files for Chapter 11

Another company has fallen victim to the pandemic.

Hertz, which also operates the Dollar and Thrifty agencies declared bankruptcy on Friday.

Industry experts say with air travel down by 94 percent the car rental businesses is taking a huge hit.

The bankruptcy has automakers fearing for their bottom line.

Forbes says U.S. car rental companies bought nearly 2 million automobiles last year, about 10 percent of all U.S. auto industry production.

But experts also say anyone looking for a car might get a deal if Hertz is forced to sell off its fleet of vehicles.

