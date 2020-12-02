High end SUV's top choice of thieves in 2020

High-end SUV's have become the most desirable targets for thieves in 2020.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada's annual ranking of the most stolen vehicles in Canada has the 2018 Honda CR-V topping this year's list.

It's followed by the 2017 Lexus RX350, the 2017 Honda CR-V, and the 2018 Lexus RX350.

Rounding out the top five was Ford’s 2018 F150 pickup truck which has usually topped previous lists.

The IBC says the top four reasons for auto theft are to sell vehicles abroad, resell to unsuspecting consumers, joyriding or to use to commit another crime.

1-2018 HONDA CR-V 4DR AWD

2-2017 LEXUS RX350/RX450h 4DR AWD

3-2017 HONDA CR-V 4DR AWD

4-2018 LEXUS RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD

5-2018 FORD F150 4WD

6-2019 HONDA CR-V 4DR AWD

7-2018 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 4DR 4WD

8-2017 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 4DR 4WD

9-2019 LEXUS RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD

10-2017 DODGE/RAM RAM 1500 4WD