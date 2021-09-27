High number of people from Ontario and Quebec visiting Niagara Falls with web traffic up 83%

On this World Tourism Day, Niagara Falls is starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of Niagara Falls Tourism, Janice Thomson, tells CKTB a 'great number of visitors' have returned to visit the falls, especially from Quebec and other parts of Ontario.

She says website traffic is up 83% from 2019 as people plan to visit the honeymoon city.

Thomson says Ontario's new proof of vax program is working well so far in the city's restaurants, bars and casinos.

She also commented on the new Tourism Recovery Program, which was announced today.

Thomson says the 100-million-dollar program will help for-profit tourism businesses in the attraction, accommodation, and leisure travel sectors.

She says the program supports the safety of employees and visitors.

The province says the program will support tourism businesses that have experienced a loss of at least 50 per cent of eligible revenue in 2020-21 compared to 2019.