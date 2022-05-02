High school friend remembers officer cadet killed in incident at Royal Military College

One of four officer cadets who died when their vehicle plunged into the waters off Canada's Royal Military College campus is being remembered for his humour.



Andrei Honciu's (HON'-chu's) high school friend Noah Kim says he was an outgoing athlete and class clown who liked to make people laugh.



The pair met in math class at Toronto's Northern Secondary School and Kim says they played on soccer and football teams together, motivating one another with friendly competition.



After high school, Honciu moved to Kingston, Ontario, to study business administration the military college with plans to become a logistics officer.



He was on the brink of graduating before the fatal incident Friday that also took the lives of fellow officer cadets Jack Hogarth, Broden Murphy and Andres Salek.



National Defence has released few details about the incident and says an investigation is ongoing.



Kim says when Honciu returned to Toronto for holidays from school, he would often talk proudly of all the hard work he was putting in at the college.