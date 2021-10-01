High school graduate in Niagara receives $8000 bursary

A high school graduate in Niagara has received an $8,000 bursary after receiving his school's highest-ever average.

Dylan Pergentile, who graduated from Blessed Trinity in Grimsby, has been selected for the OMHA-Dairy Farmers of Ontario bursary as one of five high school graduates from across the province.

The students are selected for their roles as players, coaches and referees in the Ontario Minor Hockey Association, as well as their grades and extracurricular work outside the rink.

Pergentile is now attending McMaster University for Integrated Biomedical Engineering and Health Sciences.

“It allows me to continue studying physics, biology, chemistry and math which I really enjoyed in high school,” said the former West Niagara Flying Ace.

Pergentile, who was named Salutatorian during his graduating year, also received the school’s Governor General’s Academic Medal for highest average in Grade 11 and 12.

He was heavily involved in extracurriculars at Blessed Trinity including sports teams, mentoring and tutoring groups and the DECA program.

“He shares his academic talents. He tutored, and on the REACH team he shares his talents because it is a trivia-based team,” said Pergentile’s Guidance Counselor Rose Heron.

Applications for 2022 Bursary Program will be announced in the coming weeks.