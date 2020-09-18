High school student in Hamilton tests positive for COVID
Hamilton is reporting its first confirmed COVID-19 case associated with the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board.
Officials say a student at Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School has tested positive for the virus.
The Board is working with Public Health Officials to facilitate case and contact tracing.
The Niagara Catholic District School Board reported its first school related case on Thursday.
An individual at Mary Ward Catholic Elementary in Niagara Falls has tested positive.
