High school teachers announce new one-day strike, but Niagara not impacted

Ontario's high school teachers have announced more rotating strikes for next week, including at the province's largest school board.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation says teachers in select boards will walk off the job on Thursday.

Teachers will be off the job in the Toronto, Rainy River, Near North, Grand Erie, Simcoe County, Trillium Lakelands and Hastings and Prince Edward school boards.

Their strike will coincide with a provincewide one by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association.

Elementary teachers have said they won't be holding any rotating strikes until March 9, when they say the unspecified next phase of their job action will start.

All four of the province's major teachers' unions have been engaging in strikes during a contentious round of contract talks with the government.

