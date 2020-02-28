High school teachers announce new one-day strike, but Niagara not impacted
Ontario's high school teachers have announced more rotating strikes for next week, including at the province's largest school board.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation says teachers in select boards will walk off the job on Thursday.
Teachers will be off the job in the Toronto, Rainy River, Near North, Grand Erie, Simcoe County, Trillium Lakelands and Hastings and Prince Edward school boards.
Their strike will coincide with a provincewide one by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association.
Elementary teachers have said they won't be holding any rotating strikes until March 9, when they say the unspecified next phase of their job action will start.
All four of the province's major teachers' unions have been engaging in strikes during a contentious round of contract talks with the government.
Future of Hamilton's Forensics Unit, Impact on Niagara
Shelby Knox Speaks with Leader of the Official Opposition in Ontario NDP Andrea Horwath regarding the future of Hamilton's forensics unit and how it will impact Niagara region
Paying Volunteers for Child Care Expenses
Shelby Knox Speaks with St. Catharines Equity and Inclusivity Committee Member Haley Bateman regarding the idea of paying volunteers for child care expenses
Video Games Used to Help Children with ADHD
Shelby Knox Speaks with Video Game Expert Ajay Fry regarding a new study that claims video games help children with ADHD