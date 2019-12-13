High school teachers plan one-day walkout in 10 Ontario school boards

High school teachers in 10 school boards across Ontario will hold a one-day strike next week; the third in a series of strikes amid contract talks.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation says the job action will take place on Wednesday in certain boards.

Members in other boards will hold information pickets in front of schools and provincial politicians' offices.

Union president Harvey Bischof says there has been no progress in talks with the government since the last day of bargaining on Dec. 3.

The news comes a day after the province's four major teachers' unions launched charter challenges against a recent law capping wage increases for public sector workers.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said compensation is a key issue at the table, with high school teachers asking for a roughly two per cent increase and the government offering one per cent, as per the legislation.

The full list of affected boards for the Dec. 18 strike is as follows:

York Region District School Board

York Catholic District School Board

Halton District School Board

Waterloo Region District School Board

Waterloo Catholic District School Board

Lakehead District School Board

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board

Lambton Kent District School Board

Thames Valley District School Board

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

Niagara schools will not be affected by the strike.