High school teachers to start administrative work-to-rule campaign on Tuesday

High school teachers in Ontario will start an administrative work-to-rule campaign on Tuesday, coinciding with similar job action by elementary teachers.

Harvey Bischof, the president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, says the campaign will also include information pickets, but they won't prevent or delay students from getting into schools.

He says the job action will include not putting comments on report cards, not participating in standardized testing, and not taking part in unpaid staff meetings outside school hours.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced earlier in the day he is backing off a plan to mandate that high school students take four online courses in order to graduate, instead requiring two.

Bischof calls that ``stumbling halfway towards the right solution.''

The major education unions are in bargaining with the province, and are expressing frustration with a lack of progress at the table.