High school teachers to strike in several districts Dec. 18

Once again, high school teachers say they will hold a one-day strike in a number of districts across the province next Wednesday.

A notice from the OSSTF says all of its members will be engaged in a full withdrawal of services at 10 boards - but the Niagara District School Board is not one them.

Among the 10 that will be affected next week is the Halton District School Board.

This will be the third in a series of single-day strikes carried out by Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation members as the union battles with province over the terms of a new contract.

Some 60,000 publicly-funded high school teachers in the province have been without a contract since August.