High winds expected today across Niagara

High winds are expected across the Niagara region again today.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement calling for wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h.

Winds are expected this morning and will continue though this afternoon before fading off in the evening.

Officials are warning of possible downed trees and power outages.

Many parts of the region are still cleaning up from a wind storm that ripped through the region on the weekend causing thousands lose power and it even closed the Garden City Skyway.