High winds, flooding, power outages possible as hurricane Lee hits Atlantic Canada

Now a powerful post-tropical cyclone, former hurricane Lee remains a very large and dangerous storm as it continues to move toward the Maritimes.



Much of Atlantic Canada remains under various weather statements, watches and warnings of high winds, heavy rain, and high coastal waves.



The latest update from Environment Canada puts Lee about 365 kilometres south-southwest of Halifax, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometres per hour.



The weather agency says bands of heavy rain moved into Nova Scotia Friday evening and are currently are affecting all but northwestern New Brunswick early this morning.



As of 6:00 a.m. ADT, 30 to 60 millimetres of rain has already fallen over southwestern Nova Scotia.



More than 100 millimetres of rain is possible in some areas, with the agency warning of possible flooding in parts of southwestern Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.