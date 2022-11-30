High winds today bringing in colder temperatures

High winds are in the forecast today for Niagara.

A wind warning is in place for Niagara Falls and south Niagara while a special weather statement continues for St. Catharines and north Niagara.

Environment Canada is calling for wind gusts between 70 km/h and 90 km/h with the strongest winds hitting the shores of the Great Lakes.

Winds are expected to ease from west to east later tonight.

Officials are warning that the strong winds may toss loose objects, cause tree branches to break and isolated utility outages may occur.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Watch for Niagara's Lake Erie shoreline.

The wind is expected to usher in a cold front that will see the temperature drop to the freezing mark later this afternoon.