Highway 3 in Wainfleet reopens following serious crash

Highway 3 has re-opened in Wainfleet following a serious crash.

OPP say the crash, late this morning, involved three vehicles, and two people have been taken to hospital.

Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The highway was closed for a few hours West at Golf Course Road and East at Burnaby Road, but reopened at around 1:30 p.m.

 

