Highway 3 in Wainfleet reopens following serious crash
Highway 3 has re-opened in Wainfleet following a serious crash.
OPP say the crash, late this morning, involved three vehicles, and two people have been taken to hospital.
Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The highway was closed for a few hours West at Golf Course Road and East at Burnaby Road, but reopened at around 1:30 p.m.
Collision #Hwy3 Wainfleet. #NiagaraOPP responding to a 3 vehicle collision. 2 people taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries. Hwy3 closed for investigation, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/jOEgeiRKKf— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 27, 2022
