Highway 400 shut down south of Barrie
If you are headed north this afternoon, be aware that highway 400 is being shut down in both directions south of Barrie due to multiple collisions.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says several crashes, including a 20-car pileup, have been reported on the highway along with jack-knifed tractor-trailers.
Schmidt said the blowing snow is creating dangerous driving conditions for motorists this afternoon.
So far, no serious injuries have been reported.
Highway 400 has been shut down between Highway 88 and Innisfil Beach Road.
It is unclear when the highway will reopen.
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.