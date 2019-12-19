Highway 400 shut down south of Barrie

If you are headed north this afternoon, be aware that highway 400 is being shut down in both directions south of Barrie due to multiple collisions.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says several crashes, including a 20-car pileup, have been reported on the highway along with jack-knifed tractor-trailers.

Schmidt said the blowing snow is creating dangerous driving conditions for motorists this afternoon.

So far, no serious injuries have been reported.

Highway 400 has been shut down between Highway 88 and Innisfil Beach Road.

It is unclear when the highway will reopen.