Hirji says masks might be enough for post seconday schools this fall

With staff and students getting ready to return to campus many post secondary institutions will be making decisions about mask and vaccine requirements for the fall.

The University of Toronto recently announced that they will be requiring those living in student residences to have at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mustafa Hirji, says, "We want to keep our campuses safe, we want students to be there learning and really becoming our next generation of leaders and I think they are going to be able to do that most effectively if they are not getting sick and we are not dealing with outbreaks on that campus. " He adds, "We managed two school years with masks it has gone well, I think lets keep up that requirement."

Hirji says he has not spoken to campus officials as of yet but does expect to have a discussion with them soon.

The Medical Officer of Health goes on to say that expanded mandates may not be needed but, "We should take some additional steps to bring this virus under control and set us up best for the fall and I think masks alone might be enough to get us there. I support some additional policies to promote and encourage people to be vaccinated but with those two things I think that could get us through the short term and get us through this winter without it being too bad."