Hirji says most people can wait to get a fourth dose of vaccine

As we enter summer more and more people are getting notifications that they are eligible for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health says for most of us there is no need to rush out and get one.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji says the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine hasn't shown to be overly helpful for a lot of people.

However, he adds that there are some people that should be getting that shot, "people that are living in a high risk place like a long term care home, people that are elderly, people that have underlying health conditions, they are the ones that a fourth dose seems to make a difference."

Hirji goes on to say, "For most of us we can get that fourth dose it gives us a little bit of a bump in immunity but it doesn't seem like its really a long lasting benefit that we get."

With that being said he also admits the need for that next booster may come, "There will be a time that the fourth dose will matter for us."

