Historic clock once again damaged by vandalism in Niagara Falls

The Niagara Parks Floral Clock has been sigficiantly damaged by vandalism.

The 70-year-old fixture on the Niagara Parkway was vandalized last Thursday night resulting in estimated damages of over $10,000.

Damages occurred to the masonry work surrounding the clock, in addition to the surrounding stone planters which were tipped over and thrown into the clock’s water feature.

The Floral Clock was most recently vandalized in August 2020, when large decorative wooden hands were stolen from its face.

“It is unfortunate to see this wonderful, historic clock once again damaged by senseless vandalism,” said Niagara Parks CEO David Adames. “As a self-supporting agency of the Government of Ontario, the costs associated with repairing the clock come at the expense of other important stewardship work that could be happening.” Adames added.

The Niagara Parks Police Service is currently conducting an investigation into the vandalism, including reviewing security camera footage from the surrounding area.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact the Niagara Parks Police Service at 905-356-1338 or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Niagara online at crimestoppersniagara.ca or by calling 1-800-222-8477.