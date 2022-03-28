Historic meetings to take place at Vatican between some Indigenous Canadians and Pope
Historic meetings are set to be held today at the Vatican between some Indigenous Canadians and Pope Francis.
Metis and Inuit delegates will speak with the pontiff in two separate meetings today.
The Metis delegates will have a 1 hour meeting with the Pope first, and the Inuit encounter will follow.
Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron has said she hopes it's an opportunity to share stories from residential school survivors.
First Nations delegates will meet with Pope Francis on Thursday.
